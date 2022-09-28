KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Marketplace
6:30 pm – 7:00 pmMarketplace

Economy Factors in Decline of Women’s Colleges

After more than 125 years, women’s college Notre Dame of Maryland University will begin to admit men next fall – making it the latest example of the decline in women’s colleges. A look at why the economy might be the key factor behind the decline. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Chef Illyanna Maisonet’s ‘Diasporican’ Cookbook Takes on Flavors of Puerto Rico and California

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Tostones Puerto Rican Fried Plantains (Getty Images)

Chef and author Illyanna Maisonet, a former food columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle, made a name for herself by reimagining Puerto Rican cuisine. Her debut cookbook,  “Diasporican: A Puerto Rican Cookbook.” chronicles Maisonet’s experience as a Puerto Rican living in Sacramento and how this region’s cultures have informed her cooking. Maisonet joins us to talk about her book as part of our next installment of All You Can Eat, our regular segment about the food cultures of the Bay Area with KQED food editor Luke Tsai.

Guests:

Luke Tsai, food editor, KQED

Illyanna Maisonet, chef and author, her debut cookbook, "Diasporican: A Puerto Rican Cookbook” comes out in October 2022.

Jose 'Cheo' Ortiz, chef and restaurant owner, La Perla Restaurant, Oakland - Authentic Puerto Rican cuisine

Jacqueline Roman, chef and owner, El Coqui Puerto Rican Cuisine in Santa Rosa

Sponsored