Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00pm Fresh Air

‘When Nature Breaks the Law’

What happens when animals become criminals, at least in the eyes of humans. Somebody has to deal with bears that menace campsites; Indian elephants that trample crops and kill farmers; and birds that flock in flight paths near airports. Fresh Air talks with science writer Mary Roach about her book “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law.” see more
Forum

How BIPOC-focused journalism outlets and their communities served one another during the pandemic.

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
(Left) Vandana Kumar with the fellow co-founders of India Currents. (Center) Cesar Chavez reads an edition of El Tecolote. (Right) Nube Brown, SF Bayview Editor-in-chief, poses for a portrait with SF Bayview publisher Dr. Willie Ratcliff.  (Courtesy of India Currents, El Tecolote and the SF Bayview paper resepectively)

Three historic BIPOC-focused media outlets are celebrating anniversaries this fall - India Currents turns 35, Willie Ratliff, the publisher of San Francisco Bayview National Black Newspaper turns 90, and the Mission’s El Tecolote turns 52.   These outlets may be small (compared to the mainstream media) but they are mighty.  We’ll find out how their communities sustained their local media through the pandemic, and how the outlets sustained their communities in turn. Thriving together through difficult times.

 

Guests:

Vandana Kumar , Editor-in-chief, publisher and co-founder, India Currents.

Nube Brown, Editor-in-chief, San Francisco Bayview National Black Newspaper.

Alexis Terrazas, Editor-in-chief, El Tecolote.

