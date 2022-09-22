KQED is a proud member of
Hungary's Roma people have been reviled and discriminated against, even by Hungarian President Victor Orban. But now the Roma community has a tool: a radio station. To build understanding and break down stereotypes. Radio Roma, on The World. see more
Forum

826 Valencia on 20 Years of Publishing San Francisco’s Youth

Alexis Madrigal
Courtesy of 826 Valencia.

With the goal of helping San Francisco’s under-resourced students develop their voices as writers, the nonprofit 826 Valencia — founded at that exact address in San Francisco’s Mission District — turned 20 this year. There are now nine 826 chapters nationwide, and in San Francisco more than 5,600 students are served by the program in the back of its pirate store flagship, in its Tenderloin and Mission Bay centers and in schools across the city. Nearly 3 thousand students have been published in its writing collections, proudly calling themselves published authors. We’ll hear some works by 826’s youth authors and talk with the founders and current team about the importance of celebrating — and publishing — youth voices.

Guests:

Dave Eggers , author, most recently of "The Captain and the Glory: An Entertainment." Founder of McSweeney's and 826 Valencia

Nínive Calegari , co-founder, 826 Valencia.

Bita Nazarian, executive director, 826 Valencia.

Bianca Catalan, alumnus and Board Member, 826 Valencia.

