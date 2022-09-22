Jann Wenner started Rolling Stone magazine in San Francisco at the tender age of 21 – placing himself smack in the middle of 1967’s wild and groundbreaking music scene. We’ll talk with Wenner about San Francisco rock and roll, the legacy of Rolling Stone magazine and his new memoir, “Like a Rolling Stone”.
An Inside View of San Francisco’s Legendary Music Scene with Rolling Stone Founder Jann Wenner
(iStock)
Guests:
Jann Wenner, founder, Rolling Stone Magazine; author of the memoir, "Like a Rolling Stone"
