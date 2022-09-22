KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00 pmFresh Air

British Vogue Editor Edward Enninful

The guest is Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue, the first and only Black person to hold that position. Enninful talks about bringing diversity into the fashion industry. He’d been told Black women don’t sell magazines. He proved that was false. As a child, Enninful emigrated with his family from Ghana to England.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

An Inside View of San Francisco’s Legendary Music Scene with Rolling Stone Founder Jann Wenner

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (iStock)

Jann Wenner started Rolling Stone magazine in San Francisco at the tender age of 21 – placing himself smack in the middle of  1967’s wild and groundbreaking music scene.  We’ll talk with Wenner about San Francisco rock and roll, the legacy of Rolling Stone magazine and his new memoir, “Like a Rolling Stone”.

Guests:

Jann Wenner, founder, Rolling Stone Magazine; author of the memoir, "Like a Rolling Stone"

Sponsored