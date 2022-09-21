KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
Lessons From the 1960s

American politics today seem more divided than ever. And while some see Civil War parallels, there's a more recent example: the 1960s. Lessons from the not so distant past, on All Things Considered.see more
Forum

What It Would Take to End Hunger in the U.S.

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
RICHMOND, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: A sign noting the acceptance of electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards that are used by state welfare departments to issue benefits is displayed at a convenience store on December 04, 2019 in Richmond, California.  (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

President Biden says he aims to end hunger and food insecurity in the United States by 2030. Next week the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health will consider the policy changes needed to reach that goal. The last conference on hunger and health was in 1969 during the Nixon administration, and it led to many of the nation’s major  health policies like child nutrition assistance and food stamps. We’ll talk about what hunger and food insecurity looks like in the U.S. now, and what it would take to ensure no Americans go hungry.

Guests:

Ahori Pathak, director of policy, Poverty to Prosperity Program at American Progress

