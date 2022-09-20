KQED is a proud member of
'Soft Landing'

The Fed has used the term "soft landing" a lot in the past months, as they look to cool inflation without devastating the economy. While many question if it's possible, it has happened once, in Fed past.
Forum

Amid Pandemic Recovery, BART Celebrates 50 Years of Service

Ariana Proehl
at 9:00 AM
 (via BART Photo Archive)

Traveling on BART allows riders to move between Oakland to San Francisco in seven minutes – a modern convenience some people take for granted. The iconic light-rail system that makes it possible turns 50 this year.  BART has grown from a dozen stations in 1972 to 50 connected by 131 miles of tracks. The milestone comes at a time when ridership hovers around 40 percent of pre-pandemic levels bringing major financial challenges. And, the current system still falls short of the original vision drawn up in the late 50s. We talk about how BART arrived at its current station and where the system plans to take us in the decades to come.  

Guests:

Dan Brekke, editor and reporter, KQED News

Robert Powers, general manager, BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit)

Lateefah Simon, BART Board member; president of Akonadi Foundation; co-chair of Governor Newsom's police reform task force

