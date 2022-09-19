Quiet Quitting May Not Be Real, But It’s Still Trending

Please try again

Workers across the country keep talking about “quiet quitting” – the idea that employees should fulfill their job duties in the time they are paid to work – nothing more or less. It sounds logical, but quiet quitting has stirred a lot of feelings and debate this summer. Workplace experts can’t seem to agree on what it is or if it’s even real. In a recent article, Derek Thompson of The Atlantic argues that quiet quitting is not new or novel. Meanwhile, Boston Globe writer Beth Teitell says quiet quitting should extend to other facets of life beyond jobs. We’ll dive into the concept of quiet quitting and what it means to you.

Guests:

Mr. Derek Thompson , staff writer and the author of the Work in Progress newsletter, The Atlantic Magazine; author of the recent article, "Quiet Quitting Is a Fake Trend"

Beth Teitell , staff writer, The Boston Globe; author of the recent article, "Our obsession with ‘quiet quitting’ doesn’t seem to be going away"