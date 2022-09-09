After pandemic closures and slowdowns the Bay Area is facing a fall packed with exciting events. From Lear at CalShakes to the Bernice Bing collection at the Asian Art Museum to the return of Oakland hometown hero Kehlani, we’ll talk with KQED’s art reporters about their best picks for the coming season and their new Fall Arts Preview.
Fall Arts Preview: The Plentiful Offerings of the Bay Area Arts Scene
Kehlani performs during the Blue Water Road Trip Tour at Champions Square on August 31, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images)
Guests:
Gabe Meline, senior editor, KQED Arts & Culture
Sarah Hotchkiss, Senior Associate Editor, KQED Arts & Culture
David John Chávez, theatre critic, author of the theater portion of KQED’s fall arts preview
Kristie Song, KQED Arts Intern, author of the fall book guide
Sponsored