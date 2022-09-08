KQED is a proud member of
When Private Equity Firms Buy Nursing Homes, Patient Death Rates Climb

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Rear view of female nurse walking with senior man in corridor at nursing home
 (Maskot via Getty Images)

As private equity companies have increasingly bought up nursing homes across the country, many are experiencing an alarming trend: higher death rates for patients. Stanford medical student turned journalist Yasmine Rafiei dug deep into what happened at one such facility, St. Joseph’s Home for the Aged in Richmond, Virginia, in a recent article in The New Yorker. Her article details how the experience and quality of life changed for residents as the new owners cut costs. She joins us to talk about her investigation and what it could mean for the growing number of Americans moving into nursing homes.

Guests:

Charlene Harrington, professor emerita, School of Nursing at UCSF Medical School

Yasmin Rafiei, reporter in residence, the Investigative Reporting Program at the University of California, Berkeley; medical student, Stanford University on leave; author, recent New Yorker article, “When Private Equity Takes Over a Nursing Home”

