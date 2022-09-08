As private equity companies have increasingly bought up nursing homes across the country, many are experiencing an alarming trend: higher death rates for patients. Stanford medical student turned journalist Yasmine Rafiei dug deep into what happened at one such facility, St. Joseph’s Home for the Aged in Richmond, Virginia, in a recent article in The New Yorker. Her article details how the experience and quality of life changed for residents as the new owners cut costs. She joins us to talk about her investigation and what it could mean for the growing number of Americans moving into nursing homes.
When Private Equity Firms Buy Nursing Homes, Patient Death Rates Climb
(Maskot via Getty Images)
Guests:
Charlene Harrington, professor emerita, School of Nursing at UCSF Medical School
Yasmin Rafiei, reporter in residence, the Investigative Reporting Program at the University of California, Berkeley; medical student, Stanford University on leave; author, recent New Yorker article, “When Private Equity Takes Over a Nursing Home”
