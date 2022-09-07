KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

New Book, "Streets of Gold," Busts Myths About Immigration

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

For centuries, America has lured millions of immigrants here with dreams of rising from rags to riches in a short amount of time. But the authors of  “Streets of Gold: America’s Untold Story of Immigrant Success,” say that story is mostly a myth. The authors, Stanford professor Ran Abramitzky and Princeton professor Leah Boustan bust other popular opinions about immigration, such as the idea that immigrants “take all the jobs,” “refuse to assimilate,” and pose all kinds of threats to the “American way of life.” Abramitzky and Boustan spent years combing through data that painted different narratives than most Americans are used to hearing. They will join us to bust myths about immigrants and share what the research really says about immigration, past and present.

Guests:

Leah Boustan, professor of economics and director of the Industrial Relations Section, Princeton University

Ran Abramitzky, professor of economics and Senior Associate Dean for the Social Sciences, Stanford University

Sponsored