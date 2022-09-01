KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Bay Area Musicians Taking on Grief Through Music

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
There have always been plenty of sad songs to help us wallow in the loss of romantic love, but during the pandemic, and through these last several difficult years, more musicians have been processing other kinds of grief through their music.  We’ll talk with Bay Area musicians grappling with the death of parents, siblings and children through their music. Others have taken on the deep sadness of the pandemic,  gun violence and living with systemic racism.  We’ll talk about the music of grief and we’ll hear from listeners: what song helps you mourn?

Guests:

Nastia Voynovskaya, associate editor, KQED Arts

Brijean Murphy, musician, her band, Brijean's new EP, Angelo, released in August

Karega Bailey, musician, Sol Development

Samora Pinderhughes, musician, most recent album is, "Grief"

Felicia Gangloff-Bailey, musician, SOL Development

