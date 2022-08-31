QAnon, the far right conspiracy movement, hasn’t dominated the headlines lately, but is still an active force in politics. Even locally, members of a QAnon group harassed Los Gatos town council members and shut down a meeting last year. We talk with the creators and hosts of ViceTV’s documentary series “QAnon: The Search for Q.” Now in its second season, the series looks into how the viral movement continues leading people down a path of misinformation, anti-democratic ideologies and violence. We’ll talk about the evolution of the QAnon movement and the danger posed by its followers.
How QAnon Continues to Influence National and Local Politics
(Photo curtesy of ViceTV)
Guests:
Bayan Joonam, film producer, creator and host, "QAnon: The Search for Q" for ViceTV
Marley Clements, documentary filmmaker, host and creator of "QAnon: The Search For Q" for ViceTV
