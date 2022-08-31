KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Redefining Bolero

A "bolero" is a ballad of nostalgia and longing – songs heard throughout Latin America. How this genre is being redefined by a new generation of women, on All Things Considered. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

How QAnon Continues to Influence National and Local Politics

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (Photo curtesy of ViceTV)

QAnon, the far right conspiracy movement, hasn’t dominated the headlines lately, but is still an active force in politics.  Even locally, members of a QAnon group harassed Los Gatos town council members and shut down a meeting last year. We talk with the creators and hosts of ViceTV’s documentary series “QAnon: The Search for Q.” Now in its second season, the series looks into how the viral movement continues leading people down a path of misinformation, anti-democratic ideologies and violence. We’ll talk about the evolution of the QAnon movement and the danger posed by its followers.

Guests:

Bayan Joonam, film producer, creator and host, "QAnon: The Search for Q" for ViceTV

Marley Clements, documentary filmmaker, host and creator of "QAnon: The Search For Q" for ViceTV

Sponsored