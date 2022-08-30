Is the Bionic-Hand Arms Race Leaving Behind the Disabled People it’s Meant to Help?

BEDARIEUX, FRANCE - JANUARY 05: A close-up of French company RECFrance's Bionics TITANIUM hand made with Titanium, Aluminium and Kevlar on January 5, 2015 in Bedarieux, France. The bionic hand was designed to be the closest to a human hand in functionality; combining its lightness, biomechanics organization and sensory devices to give a wide variety of options when handling objects of all forms and weights up to 80 kg. The degree of movement is currently the hightest in the commercial area of hand prostheses. Each hand has a look all of its own, which is why each hand has a texture, colour and shape similar to the patient's hand. (Photo by Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images)