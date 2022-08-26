KQED is a proud member of
U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón on Elevating and Promoting Poetry When America Needs Healing

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Ada Limón, the nation's 24th Poet Laureate, poses for a portrait.  (Photo by Shawn Miller/Library of Congress. )

California native Ada Limón is the new poet laureate of the United States. She plans on, “elevating and promoting the expansiveness of poetry.” Limón, who has published six volumes of poetry, grew up in Sonoma and now lives in Kentucky. She says that poetry lived and breathed in her community growing up and has been key to her solitude as well as her sense of connection. She steps into her new role when America needs healing and unifying from art and artists. Limón joins us to talk about her work, her love of poetry, and how she’s reimagining America’s relationship to
poetry.

Guests:

Ada Limón, poet, 24th Poet Laureate of the United States.

