Restaurants and Restaurant Critics Grapple with Their Role in Gentrifying Neighborhoods

at 9:00 AM
When the first coffee shop or food truck rolls into a neighborhood, many locals have come to fear what might be coming next: rising housing prices and displacement.  Restaurants, farmers markets and coffee shops are often a harbinger of gentrification.  Some restaurateurs, and the food critics that send customers their way, have been grappling with the role they play in disrupting longstanding communities, and what they can do to create a positive presence in a community. As part of our regular series, All You Can Eat, with KQED food editor Luke Tsai, we’ll talk with food critics and food professionals about gentrification, food and community.

Guests:

Cesar Hernandez, associate restaurant critic, San Francisco Chronicle

Luke Tsai, food editor, KQED

Mona Holmes, reporter, Eater Los Angeles

