As a queer young poet in San Francisco’s underground literary scene, Michelle Tea writes that she thought of pregnancy “the same way I thought of any STD, but with a dose of the movie Alien." But soon after turning 40 she decided to give it a go, seeking a “less traditional, queer, and community-centric mode of making a family” In her new memoir "Knocking Myself Up," the acclaimed author writes about the ups and downs of that journey. She joins us to talk about the book and and the world of LGBTQ pregnancy and parenting.
Michelle Tea on the Joys and Dramas of Queer Pregnancy and Parenting
Michelle Tea attends the 29th Annual PEN America LitFestGala at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on November 01, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. ((Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for PEN America))
Guests:
Michelle Tea, Author & Poet, her latest book is "Knocking Myself Up: A Memoir of My (In)Fertility."
