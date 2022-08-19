Kaiser Permanente mental health workers across Northern California went on strike this week, calling for an increase in staffing. They say that crushing workloads are causing delays in care and endangering patients. Kaiser says it is the strike that is hurting patients, and points to a nationwide shortage of clinicians. In this hour of Forum we’ll get the latest on the negotiations and the growing demand for mental health services.
Kaiser Strike Highlights State’s Mental Healthcare Crisis
Nurses at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center in Los Angeles go on a one-day strike on Thursday, June 23, 2022 as they negotiate a new labor contract which includes staffing and wages. ( Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)
Guests:
Jocelyn Wiener, Health and Mental Health reporter, CalMatters
Ilana Marcucci-Morris, licensed clinical social worker, Kaiser
Naomi Johnson, social worker, Kaiser in the East Bay
Scott Wiener, California state senator, representing San Francisco
Sameer Awsare, associate executive director for Mental Health and Addiction Medicine, Kaiser Permanente Northern California
