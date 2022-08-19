KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Kaiser Strike Highlights State’s Mental Healthcare Crisis

Lesley McClurg
at 9:00 AM
Nurses at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center in Los Angeles go on a one-day strike on Thursday, June 23, 2022 as they negotiate a new labor contract which includes staffing and wages. ( Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

Kaiser Permanente mental health workers across Northern California went on strike this week, calling for an increase in staffing. They say that crushing workloads are causing delays in care and endangering patients. Kaiser says it is the strike that is hurting patients, and points to a nationwide shortage of clinicians. In this hour of Forum we’ll get the latest on the negotiations and the growing demand for mental health services.

Guests:

Jocelyn Wiener, Health and Mental Health reporter, CalMatters

Ilana Marcucci-Morris, licensed clinical social worker, Kaiser

Naomi Johnson, social worker, Kaiser in the East Bay

Scott Wiener, California state senator, representing San Francisco

Sameer Awsare, associate executive director for Mental Health and Addiction Medicine, Kaiser Permanente Northern California

