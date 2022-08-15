KQED is a proud member of
Forum

How to Come to Terms With Pandemic Purchases You Regret

Alexis Madrigal
 (via Getty Images)

During the pandemic, many people turned to shopping to adapt, cope or relieve stress. Now, some consumers are dealing with buyer’s remorse over items like air fryers, hot tubs, fancy exercise bikes, massive amounts of baking supplies or even new pets. While others have regrets over things they didn’t spend money on such as a home improvement project now that material and labor costs have soared. We talk with experts about why consumers make decisions they later wish they hadn’t and how to manage regret. And, we want to hear your stories of pandemic purchase regrets, write us an email or send a voice memo to forum@kqed.org.

Guests:

Jorge Barraza, professor of psychology, University of Southern California

Aparna Labroo, professor of marketing and consumer psychologist, Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University

