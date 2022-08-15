KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
5:00 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Disappeared in Syria

In 2012, journalist Austin Tice was detained at a checkpoint in Syria – and then he disappeared. His mother reflects on the efforts to bring Austin home, on All Things Considered. see more
Forum

Serena Williams’ Legacy, On and Off the Court

Ariana Proehl
at 10:00 AM
Serena Williams serves the ball during her National Bank Open tennis tournament second round match on August 10, 2022, at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto, ON, Canada.  (Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“This is it, the end of a story that started in Compton, California, with a little Black girl who just wanted to play tennis,” said Serena Williams in her retirement announcement in Vogue magazine. For nearly three decades, Williams has dominated and transformed the sport of tennis. Williams won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, 14 major championships in doubles with her sister, Venus, and four Olympic gold medals. Considered by many to be the GOAT, or greatest of all time, Williams has been an inspiration to a generation of tennis players, and her career has had special resonance for Black women, on and off the court. We’ll talk about her legacy and we want to hear from you: What has Serena Williams meant to you?

Guests:

Gerry Marzaroti, journalist, New Yorker Magazine; author, "Seeing Serena"

Cecil Harris, veteran sports reporter; host, podcast docuseries "All-American: Venus & Serena"; author, "Different Strokes: Serena, Venus, and the Unfinished Black Tennis Revolution," and "Charging the Net: A History of Blacks in Tennis from Althea Gibson and Arthur Ashe to the Williams Sisters"

