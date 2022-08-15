KQED is a proud member of
One Year After Taliban Takeover, Bay Area Afghans Reflect on the Humanitarian Crisis and the Struggle to Resettle

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Afghan internally displaced refugee women walk with their children to the bus as they return home to the east.
Afghan internally displaced refugee women walk with their children to the bus as they return home to the east, at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) camp in the outskirts of Kabul on July 28, 2022.  (Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s been a year since the United States’ chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, leaving the Taliban in full control of the country. Thousands of refugees fled the country in fear of the new regime, many ending up in the Bay Area, one of the largest Afghan communities in the US. In this hour, we’ll hear from local Afghans about how evacuees are dealing with challenges like the housing crisis and uncertainty over immigration status. We’ll also get an update on the growing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, which is facing widespread hunger and poverty and a Taliban crackdown on women’s rights.

Guests:

Joseph Azam, board chair, Afghan-American Foundation - non-partisan non-profit focused on advocating on behalf of Afghan American community

Matthieu Aikins, author, "The Naked Don't Fear the Water: An Underground Journey with Afghan Refugees;" contributing writer, the New York Times Magazine

Zuhal Bahaduri, executive director and co-founder, The 5ive Pillars Organization

