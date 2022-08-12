Mexican singer Silvana Estrada and the San Jose Jazz Summer Fest have at least one thing in common: they both defy genre. The 24-year-old singer from the coastal Mexican state of Veracruz is now on tour promoting her latest album, “Marchita.” Estrada’s music is rooted in jazz, but spans a fusion of musical styles. The summer jazz fest takes a similar approach by making jazz the base, but layering in dozens of other styles such as blues and R&B, salsa, cumbia and folk music from around the world. Estrada is one of headliners who will perform at the 12-stage jazz festival this weekend. She joins us to preview the festival and to talk about how she both embraces and rejects musical traditions.
Mexican Singer Silvana Brings Her Genre-defying Music to San Jose Jazz Summer Fest
Ardeshir Farah of Strunz & Farah performs at San Jose Jazz Festival on August 8, 1992 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
Guests:
Silvana Estrada, Mexican singer, will perform at the San Jose Jazz Summer Fest 2022 on Aug. 13.
Betto Arcos, music journalist, curated the Latin Tropical Stage for the San Jose Jazz Summer Fest 2022.
Brendan Rawson, executive director, San Jose Jazz.
