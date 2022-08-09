After decades of attempts to enact climate change legislation, the Senate passed a massive bill this weekend. The Inflation Reduction Act directs nearly $370 billion dollars in new spending to slash carbon emissions in the next eight years by giving Americans more access to clean energy. Robinson Meyer, staff writer at The Atlantic, will join us to break down what’s in the largest federal clean energy investment in U.S. history and what you need to know.
What the Massive Climate Change Bill Could Mean for You and the Planet
(Justin Paget via Getty Images)
Guests:
Robinson Meyer, staff writer, The Atlantic; author, The Weekly Planet newsletter
