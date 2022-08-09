KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Underwater Bicycles

Around the world, bicycles are constantly being thrown into bodies of water. One researcher wondered why – and wrote a book about it. More on underwater bicycles, on All Things Considered.see more
Forum

What the Massive Climate Change Bill Could Mean for You and the Planet

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Wind turbines in a farm at sunset.
 (Justin Paget via Getty Images)

After decades of attempts to enact climate change legislation, the Senate passed a massive bill this weekend. The Inflation Reduction Act directs nearly $370 billion dollars in new spending to slash carbon emissions in the next eight years by giving Americans more access to clean energy. Robinson Meyer, staff writer at The Atlantic, will join us to break down what’s in the largest federal clean energy investment in U.S. history and what you need to know.

Guests:

Robinson Meyer, staff writer, The Atlantic; author, The Weekly Planet newsletter

