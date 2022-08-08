KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
5:00 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

GOP Candidates Avoiding Mainstream Media

Some reporters have noticed it’s getting harder to talk to Republican political candidates. Why it matters that some in the GOP are avoiding the mainstream media, on All Things Considered. see more
Forum

Ingrid Rojas Contreras’ New Memoir Explores Amnesia, Family History and Ghosts

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
 (Jamil Hellu)

In her new memoir, “The Man Who Could Move Clouds,” Ingrid Rojas Contreras tells the story of a journey she took with her mother to her native Colombia to exhume her grandfather’s remains. She intricately weaves family histories involving her curandero grandfather, her mother who could appear in two places at once and her own magical inheritance sparked by a bout of amnesia. Rojas Contreras, who now calls the Bay Area home, joins us to talk about infusing magic into story telling and how memory is both a burden and a treasure.

Guests:

Ingrid Rojas Contreras, author, "The Man Who Could Move Clouds"

