KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Breakthrough Battery Discovery

Years ago the United States made a breakthrough battery discovery. Until it gave the technology to China. How that happened, on All Things Considered.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Breakthrough Battery Discovery

Years ago the United States made a breakthrough battery discovery. Until it gave the technology to China. How that happened, on All Things Considered.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Local Grocers Break Down the Impact of Inflation on Your Shopping List

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A woman checks items from the refrigerated section while grocery shopping at a supermarket in Alhambra, California, on July 13, 2022. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Inflation has driven prices skyward for all kinds of goods from gas to home goods. Even grocery store staples like cereal, milk and eggs have seen price hikes. While big chain brands might be able to weather these increases better, independent retailers are feeling these costs much more sharply. We’ll talk to local grocers from around the Bay Area to hear how they are dealing with the impact of inflation on their businesses and communities.

Guests:

Chi Dixon, marketing and communications manager, Berkeley Bowl

Eric Liittschwager, independent operator of the Grocery Outlet in the Mission in San Francisco

Sponsored