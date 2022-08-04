Inflation has driven prices skyward for all kinds of goods from gas to home goods. Even grocery store staples like cereal, milk and eggs have seen price hikes. While big chain brands might be able to weather these increases better, independent retailers are feeling these costs much more sharply. We’ll talk to local grocers from around the Bay Area to hear how they are dealing with the impact of inflation on their businesses and communities.
Local Grocers Break Down the Impact of Inflation on Your Shopping List
A woman checks items from the refrigerated section while grocery shopping at a supermarket in Alhambra, California, on July 13, 2022. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Chi Dixon, marketing and communications manager, Berkeley Bowl
Eric Liittschwager, independent operator of the Grocery Outlet in the Mission in San Francisco
