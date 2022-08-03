Ethiopian Community in Bay Area Agonize As Humanitarian Crisis, Civil War Largely Ignored

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 30: People attend a demonstration to bring awareness to the mass ethnic cleansing of ethnic Amharas in the Gimby Zone in Western Wollege, Oromia Region in Ethiopia on June 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. On June 18, 2022, forces of the Oromo Liberation Army and its allies massacred over 1,500 ethnic Amhara people in ten villages in the Gimby Zone of Western Wollege over the course of several hours. The victims were mostly women and children, with some as young as 15 days old being slaughtered. (Photo by J. Countess/Getty Images)