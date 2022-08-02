“Losing It” Investigates Myths and Realities of Dieting

Polls show that roughly a quarter of Americans are dieting. That’s despite research showing that very few people succeed in losing weight and keeping it off over time. A new Bloomberg podcast, Losing It, investigates the myths and realities of nutritional science and the power of the dieting industry. Forum talks with the podcast creators about the invention of the calorie as a weight loss tool, the branding of the South Beach Diet, and the complex relationship between health and the numbers on the scale.