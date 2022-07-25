KQED is a proud member of
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Same Policy Page

The European Union is cutting back on natural gas consumption as its main supplier – Russia – threatens to cut off supply. But getting all 27 member nations on the same policy page isn't easy. see more
Forum

Politics in a Post-Recall San Francisco

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
San Francisco Mayor London Breed speaks at a press conference regarding the next steps she will be taking to replace three school board members who were successfully recalled at City Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 in San Francisco, California.  (Gabrielle Lurie/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Thanks to a series of recalls, resignations and re-shuffles, San Francisco has a new district attorney, new school board members, and a new city attorney, all of whom were appointed by Mayor London Breed. Now that the mayor has a team in place that is mostly of her choosing, what will she do to confront the city’s considerable challenges? Is the city in for a major course change? We’ll talk about San Francisco’s post-recall politics with a roundtable of reporters.

Guests:

Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez, Reporter/Producer, KQED News.

Scott Shafer, senior editor for KQED’s California Politics and Government desk and co-host of Political Breakdown.

