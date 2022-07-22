Jan. 6 House Committee Details Trump’s Links to Insurrection

From right, Jason Van Tatenhove, former member of the Oath Keepers who served as the national spokesman for the far-right militia group, and Stephen Ayres, who pleaded guilty last month to charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, prepare to testify as the House select committee holds a public hearing investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

From right, Jason Van Tatenhove, former member of the Oath Keepers who served as the national spokesman for the far-right militia group, and Stephen Ayres, who pleaded guilty last month to charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, prepare to testify as the House select committee holds a public hearing investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (Photo by Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Please try again

The Jan. 6 House Committee is wrapping up its summer hearings this week with testimony from two former Trump staffers who both resigned the day of the insurrection: Matthew Pottinger, former deputy national security adviser, and Sarah Matthews, a former White House deputy press secretary. The focus of recent hearings has been to detail former President Donald Trump’s role in inciting the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol and his repeated attempts to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election. We’ll talk about the latest revelations from the committee hearing, what could happen next and the political implications of the hearings so far.

Guests:

Shanlon Wu , criminal defense attorney and CNN legal analyst, former federal prosecutor who also served as counsel to Attorney General Janet Reno.

Grace Panetta , Senior Politics reporter, Business Insider.

Clara Jeffery , editor in chief, Mother Jones - San Francisco-based national magazine specializing in investigative, political, and social justice reporting.