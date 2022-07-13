The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol held another hearing Tuesday revealing more details about how former President Trump repeatedly tried to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election despite many aides and advisors counseling him to stop. Another key focus was on the right-wing extremist groups including the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers that helped organize the insurrection in coordination with Trump and his advisors. We discuss the latest news from the Jan. 6 committee hearing and dive into the rise of violent extremist groups.
Jan. 6 Committee Hearing Details Trump’s Ties to Violent Extremist Groups
Stephen Ayres (L), who entered the U.S. Capitol illegally on January 6, 2021, and Jason Van Tatenhove (R), who served as national spokesman for the Oath Keepers and as a close aide to Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, are sworn-in during the seventh hearing by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building on July 12, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Guests:
Claudia Grisales, congressional reporter on NPR's Washington desk
Kali Holloway, columnist, The Nation; director, Make it Right Project
Lindsay Schubiner, director of Western States Center's Momentum Program
A.C. Thompson, reporter, ProPublica and FRONTLINE correspondent. His investigation into the assault on the U.S. Capitol is featured in an updated version of the Frontline documentary "American Insurrection."
