All Things Considered
Since its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America.
Forum

We Answer Your COVID-19 Questions as New Variants Spread

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Nurse wearing PPE taking swab test of female patient at doctor's office during COVID-19
 (Getty Images)

Covid 19 cases are on the rise again as various Omicron subvariants spread. Epidemiologists warn that people may not have as much immunity to new variants compared with previous strains of the virus. It can be hard to keep track of changing guidelines such as when to wear a mask or schedule vaccine boosters. Evaluating the risk for summer travel can be confusing. We take your questions about new Covid 19 variants and discuss the latest news, research, and where we are in the pandemic.

Guests:

Dr. Bob Wachter, professor and chair of the Department of Medicine, University of California, San Francisco

Dr. Yvonne (Bonnie) Maldonado, professor of Pediatrics and of Epidemiology and Population Health Chief, Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases Stanford University School of Medicine

