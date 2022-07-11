KQED is a proud member of
The California Report Magazine
‘California Foodways’

The Ventura County town of Ojai has a charming, main street: tile roofs, Spanish-style architecture. On weekends, it fills up with crowds of the bohemian chic, spilling out of restaurants and boutiques. That downtown is surrounded by orchards, some olive, some avocado, but mostly citrus. The Ojai Valley’s climate has been ideal for growing certain tree crops. But the climate is changing – getting windier, drier, and hotter. As Lisa Morehouse tells us, fire, drought, winds; none of those are good for farming. Neither is Ojai’s rising cost of real estate. Morehouse brings us this story as part of her series “California Foodways,” in which she travels to every one of California’s 58 counties to bring us a story about food.see more
Forum

What Stockton Residents Can Teach Us About Saving ‘Discarded America’

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
A headshot of Michelle Wilde Anderson smiling.
Michelle Wilde Anderson (Photo curtesy of Michelle Wilde Anderson)

Stockton is the most diverse city in America. It was also one of the hardest hit by post-industrial decline, the Great Recession and foreclosures, leading it to bankruptcy in 2012. In her book, “The Fight to Save The Town: Reimagining Discarded America,” Stanford law professor Michelle Wilde Anderson took a close look at Stockton and three other cities with widespread poverty and gutted local governments — cities that have been written off as “dying.” But in each of the towns, Anderson profiles ways residents have fought back and found new ways to address systemic issues like violence, community trauma, loss of home ownership and starved shared resources. Forum talks with Anderson about what it takes to make “discarded” cities a place residents want to stay and fight for.

Guests:

Michelle Wilde Anderson, professor of Law, Stanford University; author, "The Fight to Save the Town: Reimagining Discarded America"

Jasmine Dellafosse, community organizer, Gathering for Justice

