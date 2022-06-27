KQED is a proud member of
The California Report Magazine
6:30 pm – 7:00 pmThe California Report Magazine

Dark Chapter in California LGBTQI History

Reporter Lee Romney guest hosts with a documentary about a dark chapter in LGBTQI history in California. Today the state is seen as a haven for folks across the broad spectrum of human sexuality and gender identity. But fifty years ago, even here, being gay meant living in the shadows. It was essentially a crime. Romney brings us the story of Gene Ampon, a gay man who spent two years of his adolescence locked in Atascadero, the state mental hospital. Romney’s reporting is in collaboration with Jenny Johnson — a public defender who helped start and run the San Francisco Behavioral Health Court.see more
Forum

How to Fix the Internet? Deprivatize It and Make It a Co-Op

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
 (Simon Simard)

Author Ben Tarnoff thinks the internet is broken:It is rife with misinformation and vitriolic hate speech. It potentially invades privacy rights. In the United States, it costs way too much to access compared with prices in other countries. And, it’s no surprise that it doesn’t work for consumers, Tarnoff says, because the internet was built by companies focused on power and profit. In his new book, “Internet for the People: The Fight for Our Digital Future,” Tarnoff offers a vision for a better internet that centers on public ownership of internet service providers and companies. We’ll talk to Tarnoff about his hopes for a more utopian internet.

Guests:

Ben Tarnoff, technology and politics columnist, The Guardian; founding editor, Logic -- a magazine about technology; author, "Internet for the People: The Fight for Our Digital Future"

