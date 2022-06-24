Chores are well… a chore. And for many households, the lockdown only intensified domestic tension over tasks like cooking, cleaning, and grocery shopping. We’ll talk to experts about how to make chores more manageable and equitable, how to share the load with children, roommates and spouses, and how to make the drudgery of keeping everything in order feel more like a delight.
Chore Wars: How to Divide Household Tasks More Fairly
Father and son washing dishes at home (Getty Images)
Guests:
Eve Rodsky, author, "Fair Play: A Game-Changing Solution for When You Have Too Much to Do (and More Life to Live)", which has been adapted into a soon-to-be-released documentary.
Allie Volpe, senior reporter, Vox
Sponsored