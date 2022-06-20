KQED is a proud member of
The California Report Magazine
6:30 pm – 7:00 pmThe California Report Magazine

Move Over Monterey? Pacifica Lays Claim to Iconic Jack Cheese

We’ve brought you a lot of stories of how iconic California foods and drinks got their start – from the Martini to Rocky Road ice cream. This week, we’re diving into the origin story of Monterey Jack Cheese. You might guess with a name like Monterey Jack that it comes from the beachside town of Monterey. But there are rumors that Monterey Jack was actually created in Pacifica, a foggy town just south of San Francisco. Reporter Christopher Beale takes us on a journey to find the true origins of Monterey Jack.see more
Forum

How the Bay Area Commemorates Juneteenth

Scott Shafer
at 9:00 AM
Reading, PA - June 18: The Juneteenth flag on the flag pole. At Reading City Hall for a Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony Friday afternoon June 18, 2021, the day before the Juneteenth Holiday, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States on June 19th 1865.  (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

As the United States observes its second Juneteenth as a federal holiday, we’ll look to its history here in California and the role the Bay Area played in the movement that led to its federal recognition. We’ll talk about what this recognition means in the push for Black American reparations and policy changes and hear about the growth of Bay Area Juneteenth festivals and celebrations in recent years.

Guests:

James Taylor, professor of Political Science, University of San Francisco; member, Reparations Task Force, San Francisco

Orlando Williams, board member, Berkeley Juneteenth Festival

Barbara Krauthamer, dean of the College of Humanities and Fine Arts and professor of History, University of Massachusetts Amherst

