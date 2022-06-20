As the United States observes its second Juneteenth as a federal holiday, we’ll look to its history here in California and the role the Bay Area played in the movement that led to its federal recognition. We’ll talk about what this recognition means in the push for Black American reparations and policy changes and hear about the growth of Bay Area Juneteenth festivals and celebrations in recent years.
How the Bay Area Commemorates Juneteenth
Reading, PA - June 18: The Juneteenth flag on the flag pole. At Reading City Hall for a Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony Friday afternoon June 18, 2021, the day before the Juneteenth Holiday, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States on June 19th 1865. (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)
Guests:
James Taylor, professor of Political Science, University of San Francisco; member, Reparations Task Force, San Francisco
Orlando Williams, board member, Berkeley Juneteenth Festival
Barbara Krauthamer, dean of the College of Humanities and Fine Arts and professor of History, University of Massachusetts Amherst
Sponsored