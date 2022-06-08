Voters cast ballots in consequential races across the Bay Area on Tuesday. San Franciscans decided whether to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin, a campaign followed in national media as a referendum on progressive criminal justice reform. San Jose’s mayoral primary brought in historic amounts of campaign spending. We’ll look at the impact of California’s new redistricting maps on congressional elections, discuss the possible reasons for low voter turnout and analyze election results from around the Bay.
Making Sense of Bay Area’s 2022 Primary Election Results
Derryl James, (CQ) 34, voted in the primary election at Crenshaw High on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA. He said he voted not for the sticker, but because it was his civic responsibility. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Guests:
Corey Cook, political scientist, St Mary's College of California - vice provost for academic programs & planning
Guy Marzorati, reporter and producer, KQED's California Politics and Government Desk
Anna Tong, data editor, The San Francisco Standard
