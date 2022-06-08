KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

‘Corrections in Ink’

Reporter Keri Blakinger deeply understands the prison system as a reporter and former inmate. Now, she's telling her story. It’s called “Corrections in Ink.” see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

‘Corrections in Ink’

Reporter Keri Blakinger deeply understands the prison system as a reporter and former inmate. Now, she's telling her story. It’s called “Corrections in Ink.” see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Making Sense of Bay Area’s 2022 Primary Election Results

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Derryl James, (CQ) 34, voted in the primary election at Crenshaw High on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA. He said he voted not for the sticker, but because it was his civic responsibility. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Voters cast ballots in consequential races across the Bay Area on Tuesday.  San Franciscans decided whether to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin, a campaign followed in national media as a referendum on progressive criminal justice reform. San Jose’s mayoral primary brought in historic amounts of campaign spending. We’ll look at the impact of California’s new redistricting maps on congressional elections, discuss the possible reasons for low voter turnout and analyze election results from around the Bay.

Guests:

Corey Cook, political scientist, St Mary's College of California - vice provost for academic programs & planning

Guy Marzorati, reporter and producer, KQED's California Politics and Government Desk

Anna Tong, data editor, The San Francisco Standard

Sponsored