Why Mexican-Americans Are Choosing To Move to Mexico

Tens of millions of Mexicans immigrated to the U.S. to give their children better lives, but now some of those children are choosing to pack up and make their own lives in Mexico. The pandemic has fueled a major uptick in Americans looking to move abroad including a growing number of people moving to countries where their families originated from, especially Mexico. Many of those expatriates desire not just to live abroad, but also to reconnect with their ancestral homeland and heritage. But it’s a move that’s often fraught with challenges and complex questions about identity. We talk with Americans of Mexican descent now living in Mexico and why they decided to migrate in reverse.

Guests:

Daniel Hernandez , food editor, L.A. Times; former resident of Mexico City and author of the nonfiction book, “Down & Delirious in Mexico City.”

Ana Sheila Victorino , co-host and co-CEO of Tamarindo, a Latinx-centered podcast; entrepreneur and business and wellness coach

Kevin Frausto , expatriate from Chicago living in Mexico and co-founder of the Eat Baila Travel YouTube channel

Jenny Frausto , expatriate from Chicago living in Mexico and co-founder of the Eat Baila Travel YouTube channel