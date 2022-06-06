KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
5:00 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Angel Olsen

You can find a bit of everything on Angel Olsen's new album. A breakup. A new love. The death of her parents. And a heavy dose of self-reflection.see more
Forum

The Golden State Warriors 2022 NBA Finals

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
(L to R) Kevon Looney #5, Klay Thompson #11, Andrew Wiggins #22, Jordan Poole #3, and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors look on from the bench during the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics in Game One of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on June 02, 2022 in San Francisco, California.  (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors are back in the NBA finals this year, facing serious competition from a tough Boston Celtics squad.  We’ll talk about their season, the return of key players to the court, the future of the franchise and how they’re looking in the finals with reporters who’ve been following the Warriors all season long.

Guests:

Ann Killion, sports columnist, San Francisco Chronicle

Sam Esfandiari, co-host, Light Years podcast

