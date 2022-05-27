Beyond the NRA: How the Political Debate Over Gun Safety Is Shifting

National Rifle Association. (Photo by Kelly Nigro via Getty Images)

This week’s deadly shooting rampage at a Texas elementary school didn’t stop the National Rifle Association from holding its annual meeting this weekend in Houston. The latest massacre ignited another round of demands for tighter gun regulations and more criticism of the NRA and politicians who take donations from the group. But some experts say the NRA is mired in dysfunction and is no longer the force it once was. At the same time, activists and pro-gun-control lobbies are gaining more traction in the political arena. We’ll talk about the NRA’s role in gun violence and efforts to counter their influence.

Guests:

Zusha Elinson , national reporter, Wall Street Journal - writing a book on the history of the AR-15, the gun that divided America

Peter Ambler , executive director and co-founder; Giffords: Courage to Fight Gun Violence - a gun safety advocacy organization co-founded by Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and her husband, Captain Mark Kelly

Sam González Kelly , reporter; Houston Chronicle

Abené Clayton , reporter; The Guardian - Guns and Lies in America project