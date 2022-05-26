KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Remembering San Jose's VTA Mass Shooting, 1 Year Later

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
A May 2021 memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at a Valley Transportation Authority rail yard in San Jose, Calif. (Marnette Federis/KQED)

On May 26, 2021, a Valley Transportation Authority employee in San Jose shot and killed nine coworkers in what became the Bay Area's most deadly mass shooting. As the nation mourns the deaths of 19 students and two teachers killed in a Texas elementary school this week, we remember the victims and the tragedy in San Jose on the first anniversary of the shooting.

Guests:

John Courtney, president, Amalgamated Transit Union Local 265

