Summer travel is on the rebound after a steep decline in 2020. But, as more people indulge the urge to travel this year, prices for gas, hotels and plane tickets have soared. That, along with
ongoing concerns about the pandemic are forcing some travelers to rethink how and where they travel. Many people are hunting for new experiences like discovering a lesser-known state park or
small town on the coast. We’ll talk about how summer travel has changed and what’s on your itinerary this year.
Expect More Crowds and Higher Prices as Summer Travel Roars Back
Guests:
Dawn Gilbertson, travel columnist, The Wall Street Journal.
Jeanine Romo, travel blogger and co-host, Oh My! Travel Podcast
Ashley Onadele, travel writer and family travel advocate, The Points Guy.
