All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Revisiting Faith

The Latter Day Saints’ temple in Washington, D.C., is a uniquely beautiful building – and for the last few weeks, open to tours. A woman who grew up Mormon revisits her faith, on All Things Considered.see more
Forum

Expect More Crowds and Higher Prices as Summer Travel Roars Back

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Summer travel is on the rebound after a steep decline in 2020. But, as more people indulge the urge to travel this year, prices for gas, hotels and plane tickets have soared. That, along with
ongoing concerns about the pandemic are forcing some travelers to rethink how and where they travel. Many people are hunting for new experiences like discovering a lesser-known state park or
small town on the coast. We’ll talk about how summer travel has changed and what’s on your itinerary this year.

Guests:

Dawn Gilbertson, travel columnist, The Wall Street Journal.

Jeanine Romo, travel blogger and co-host, Oh My! Travel Podcast

Ashley Onadele, travel writer and family travel advocate, The Points Guy.

