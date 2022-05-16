KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Build Back Better

Inflation, oil, and salvaging parts of the Build Back Better agenda… A conversation with the Chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisors. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Build Back Better

Inflation, oil, and salvaging parts of the Build Back Better agenda… A conversation with the Chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisors. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Forum Debuts Its New Theme Song

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (iStock)

For about a quarter century, KQED Forum listeners have been getting dressed, brushing their teeth and driving to work to the sounds of “Peter Pan” by musician Mike Marshall. On Monday, they will have a new soundtrack. Each hour of the show is getting its own new theme song, composed by NPR’s Ramtin Arablouei. To mark the occasion, we’ll talk about what makes a great theme song, including the best TV themes through the decades. And we’ll open the phone lines to ask our listeners: What TV theme song do you never skip?

Guests:

Wesley Morris, critic at large, journalist; The New York Times; co-host of the podcast Still Processing.

Dave Schilling, writer and humorist; contributing writer, LA Times.

Ramtin Arablouei, audio engineer, musician and composer, and co-host and co-producer of NPR's podcast Throughline.

Jen Chaney, TV Critic, Vulture.

Sponsored