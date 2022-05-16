Forum Debuts Its New Theme Song

Please try again

For about a quarter century, KQED Forum listeners have been getting dressed, brushing their teeth and driving to work to the sounds of “Peter Pan” by musician Mike Marshall. On Monday, they will have a new soundtrack. Each hour of the show is getting its own new theme song, composed by NPR’s Ramtin Arablouei. To mark the occasion, we’ll talk about what makes a great theme song, including the best TV themes through the decades. And we’ll open the phone lines to ask our listeners: What TV theme song do you never skip?

Guests:

Wesley Morris , critic at large, journalist; The New York Times; co-host of the podcast Still Processing.

Dave Schilling , writer and humorist; contributing writer, LA Times.

Ramtin Arablouei , audio engineer, musician and composer, and co-host and co-producer of NPR's podcast Throughline.

Jen Chaney , TV Critic, Vulture.

