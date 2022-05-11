KQED is a proud member of
Forum

SF District Attorney Chesa Boudin Argues Against His Recall

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin joins us ahead of the city's District Attorney recall election on June 7. (Sheraz Sadiq)

On June 7, San Francisco voters will decide whether to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin. It’s a ballot fight that pits the former public defender’s progressive ideas on criminal justice reform against claims that he’s soft on criminals and has made San Francisco’s streets more dangerous. Boudin joins us to talk about his record and what he thinks his opponents get wrong,  crime in San Francisco and why he thinks he should stay in office.

Guests:

Chesa Boudin, San Francisco District Attorney

