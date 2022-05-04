Congressman Adam Schiff returned recently from a surprise trip to Ukraine with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats where they observed the toll of the Russian invasion and met with President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the U.S.'s military and humanitarian commitment to the country. We’ll talk to Schiff about the trip and the status of President Biden's proposed $33 billion aid package for Ukraine, now awaiting congressional approval.
Congressman Adam Schiff Urges More Aid for Ukraine
Congressman Adam Schiff speaks on stage at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at the University of Southern California on April 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
Guests:
Congressman Adam Schiff, Democratic Congressman representing California's 28th District, in Los Angeles County; Chair of the House Intelligence Committee and member of the select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection. His recent book is "Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could."
