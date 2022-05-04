KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Congressman Adam Schiff Urges More Aid for Ukraine

Scott Shafer
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Congressman Adam Schiff speaks on stage at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at the University of Southern California on April 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Congressman Adam Schiff returned recently from a surprise trip to Ukraine with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats where they observed the toll of the Russian invasion and met with President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the U.S.'s military and humanitarian commitment to the country. We’ll talk to Schiff about the trip and the status of President Biden's proposed $33 billion aid package for Ukraine, now awaiting congressional approval.

Guests:

Congressman Adam Schiff, Democratic Congressman representing California's 28th District, in Los Angeles County; Chair of the House Intelligence Committee and member of the select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection. His recent book is "Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could."

Sponsored