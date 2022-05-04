KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
All Things Considered
Forum

California Doctors, Activists Rush to Provide Abortion Services Out of State if Roe Overturned

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
An ultrasound machine sits next to an exam table in an examination room at Whole Woman's Health of South Bend on June 19, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

While Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v Wade sparked outrage and protests across the country, in California advocates for abortion access have long been preparing for the decision. Governor Gavin Newsom appointed a Future of Abortion Council whose December policy recommendations are now a set of proposed state laws that would provide funds for abortion access for those in states with restrictive laws and protect doctors who provide services, among other policy changes designed to make California a sanctuary for reproductive rights. From providing tele-health and abortion pills across state lines to ensuring childcare and travel for those seeking services, Forum looks at the role of California in a post Roe country.

Guests:

Jessica Pinckney, executive director, Access Reproductive Justice

Daniel Grossman, professor, Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Services, UCSF

