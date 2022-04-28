What Elon Musk’s Deal to Buy Twitter Means for Employees and the Bay Area

When Twitter accepted Elon Musk’s $44 billion dollar deal to acquire the company on Monday it spawned a lot of questions in the Bay Area. Will Musk uproot Twitter from its San Francisco home, the way he moved Tesla's headquarters to Texas? If so, what would that mean for the mid-Market neighborhood where San Francisco once lured Twitter with big tax breaks in hopes of transforming the blighted area. And for employees of Twitter, many are wondering how the richest man in the world might transform their workplace, for better or worse. We’ll talk about what Twitter under Elon Musk might look like for the Bay Area and we want to hear from Twitter employees and those who live or work in mid-Market: How do you think this move will change your job or your neighborhood?