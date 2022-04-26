KQED is a proud member of
The Race for San Jose’s Next Mayor

Alexis Madrigal
9:00 AM
The Bay Area’s biggest city has a major political race on the horizon. Sam Liccardo has been San Jose’s mayor since 2015, and the race to succeed him is heating up. This mayoral race is shaping up to be the most expensive in San Jose’s history, with more than 1.5 million dollars already amassed in campaign contributions, including $300,000 from the San Francisco 49ers. We’ll talk about the candidates on the ballot for June’s mayoral election, their platforms and endorsements, and we’ll hear from you: which priorities do you want from San Jose’s next mayor?

Guests:

Maggie Angst, San Jose City Hall reporter, The Mercury News

