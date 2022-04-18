KQED is a proud member of
China’s Growth During Lockdown

China’s first quarter growth figures come out next week. But with the country reeling from new COVID-19 lockdowns, will growth take a hit? A look at the Chinese economy from the people living through it.see more
Forum

What the COVID Bump in the Northeast Could Mean for the Bay Area

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Coronavirus cases are on the rise in the northeastern United States, driven by the highly transmissible BA.2, a subvariant of Omicron. We’ll look at what the increase portends for the Bay Area, where cases remain relatively low amid loosening restrictions. And we’ll get the latest on the Covid lockdowns in China which have led to clashes with police over evictions and food shortages.

Guests:

Erin Allday, health reporter, San Francisco Chronicle

Victor Shih, chair in China and Pacific Relations, University of California, San Diego

