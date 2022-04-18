Coronavirus cases are on the rise in the northeastern United States, driven by the highly transmissible BA.2, a subvariant of Omicron. We’ll look at what the increase portends for the Bay Area, where cases remain relatively low amid loosening restrictions. And we’ll get the latest on the Covid lockdowns in China which have led to clashes with police over evictions and food shortages.
What the COVID Bump in the Northeast Could Mean for the Bay Area
A nurse reaches for a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a pop up vaccine clinic. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Erin Allday, health reporter, San Francisco Chronicle
Victor Shih, chair in China and Pacific Relations, University of California, San Diego
