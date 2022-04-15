KQED is a proud member of
Marketplace

Inflation and gender

New research shows that inflation is hitting women harder than men. For example, pants for women are up 13% in price compared to 5% for men. Marketplace looks at what’s driving the difference. see more
Forum

Procrastinating with the Weirdness of Wikipedia

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Tax Day is coming up. If you’re a procrastinator, instead of compiling your receipts and looking for your W-2 form, you may have gone down a rabbit hole online— and there is no deeper rabbit hole than the one provided by Wikipedia. From the Streisand Effect to fart lightning to the lost state of Westsylvania, the social media account Depths of Wikipedia is dedicated to chronicling the weird and wonderful facts and articles on the internet’s free encyclopedia. We’ll explore some of the strangest topics, passages and photos on the site, and hear some of your favorite entries.

Guests:

Annie Rauwerda, founder, Depths of Wikipedia.

Andrew Lih, Wikipedia Strategist, Wikimedia DC - Outreach and GLAM; author, “The Wikipedia Revolution.”

