All Things Considered

Since its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.
Forum

‘First Lady of Native Radio’ Peggy Berryhill on the Voices of Gualala

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:40 AM
 (Courtesy of Peggy Berryhill)

Owner and manager of KGUA in Gualala, California, Peggy Berryhill has been described as “The First Lady of Native Radio.” As the host of KGUA’s flagship program “Peggy’s Place,” Berryhill spotlights community members: its artists, librarians and lighthouse operator. Part of the Muscogee Nation, Berryhill has worked over her more than four decades-long career to push back on Native stereotypes in mainstream coverage and has collected and preserved hundreds of hours of interviews with Native community members. She joins us on this episode of Forum to discuss the importance of community radio and of hearing Native voices.

Guests:

,

