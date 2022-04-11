As Reports of Human Rights Violations Mount, Ukraine Calls for Prosecution of War Crimes

Family and friends recite the Ukrainian national anthem as they mourn Ukrainian soldier Dmitry Zhelisko during his burial on April 03, 2022 in Rusyn, Ukraine.

As the war in Ukraine enters its sixth week, stories of mounting human rights abuses and grisly images of civilians, seemingly executed and left to die in the streets, have shocked the world. According to Ukrainian officials, in Bucha, a suburb outside of Kyiv which was occupied for one month, several hundred civilians have been killed and in their retreat, Russian forces engaged in a spree of killing, raping and looting. Officials say these crimes were not limited to Bucha, but represent a consistent pattern of Russian warfare tactics meant to terrorize civilians. Addressing the United Nations earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of committing war crimes and called for the body to convene a tribunal to bring perpetrators to justice. We’ll talk to experts and a reporter on the ground about whether and how these crimes will be prosecuted.

Guests:

Marti Flacks , Khosravi Chair in Principled Internationalism and director of the Human Rights Initiative at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

Rachel Denber , Deputy Director, Europe and Central Asian Division, Human Rights Watch.

James Marson , European Security Correspondent, Wall Street Journal - Marson is currently reporting from Ukraine and has been

covering the country for the last 15 years.

Anjli Parrin , Associate Director, Project on War Crimes and Mass Graves, Columbia Law School.